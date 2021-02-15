Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines returned to action for the first time in 23 days on Sunday, winning a close matchup against Big Ten rival Wisconsin to improve to 14-1 overall and staying on top of the Big Ten with a 9-1 record in conference play.

And their dominance is reflected in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll.

The Wolverines are in the 3rd spot on the latest edition of the poll, behind only Gonzaga and Baylor.

“Finally, basketball has come back for the Michigan Wolverines. Out of action for more than three weeks due to a university shutdown, Michigan returned to the court yesterday against Wisconsin in Madison. Rust was evident, but the Wolverines caught fire late against the No. 21 Badgers. Michigan wins, 67-59, after a 12-point halftime deficit. Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson put up his fourth-career double double.”

The full list:

🔥💪 @IlliniMBB joins @umichbball and @OhioStateHoops to give the @bigten 3 top 5 teams in this week's AP Top 25! Do you agree with the rankings? pic.twitter.com/oIzA4xNaWW — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2021

– – Quotes via Sam Hellman of 247Sports Link – –