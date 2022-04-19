Michigan State F Julius Marble makes big announcement for 2022-23 season

Rumors were floating around on Monday that the Michigan State basketball team would soon be losing a forward to the NCAA transfer portal and on Tuesday, those rumors proved to be true.

On Tuesday, it was reported by Detroit News that F Julius Marble has decided to leave the Spartans.

Michigan State entered the offseason needing to fill a hole in the middle of the frontcourt with the graduation of Marcus Bingham Jr.

On Tuesday, that hole grew even bigger as Julius Marble entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the Spartans, a team spokesman confirmed.

During the 2021-22 season, Marble averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game.

