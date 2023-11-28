Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Michigan State Football loses another quarterback: Noah Kim to enter Transfer Portal

The Michigan State Football team faces a significant challenge as they find themselves without a single scholarship quarterback following the recent transfer portal entries. According to reports, redshirt junior Noah Kim has joined Katin Houser and Sam Leavitt in the transfer portal, leaving the Spartans in a precarious position.

Why it Matters

Kim's departure is notable as he started the first five games of the past season, throwing for an abysmal 571 yards and five touchdowns. This unexpected turn of events puts new head coach Jonathan Smith in a difficult situation, as he embarks on a rebuilding journey without any of the team's scholarship quarterbacks from the past season. This development might compel Smith to look for new talent, potentially turning his attention to Oregon State freshman Aiden Chiles, a four-star recruit and a key member of Smith's previous recruiting class.

  1. Michigan State Football loses all scholarship quarterbacks to the transfer portal.
  2. Noah Kim's exit leaves a significant gap, following a promising start to the season.
  3. New head coach Jonathan Smith faces a major rebuilding challenge without any existing scholarship quarterbacks.
The Bottom Line – A New Playbook for Spartan Success

The exodus of quarterbacks from Michigan State's roster presents a unique challenge and opportunity for head coach Jonathan Smith. This situation demands a strategic and innovative approach to team building and player recruitment. The ability to adapt to these changes, coupled with effective talent scouting and development, will be key in writing a new chapter of success for the Spartans. While the road ahead may be daunting, it also opens doors to fresh talent and new dynamics that could redefine Michigan State Football's path to success.

