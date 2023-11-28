Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith talks about rivalry with Michigan

During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Jonathan Smith highlighted the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry as a key factor in his decision to join the Spartans. Having been immersed in similar rivalries throughout his career, Smith appreciates these contests' significance and their ability to galvanize teams and fanbases. With his history, particularly with the Oregon vs. Oregon State rivalry, Smith brings a unique perspective to the Spartans and a clear understanding of the weight such rivalries carry in the collegiate sports landscape.

What did Jonathan Smith Say?

Smith said that one reason why Michigan State is a good fit for him is the in-state rivalry they have with the University of Michigan.

“I thought the fit was good as well because let’s face it, there’s an in-state rivalry, and I appreciate in-state rivalries,” Smith said. ” I think those are meaningful. It’s a great thing about college football to have a rivalry like that. Every spot I’ve had in my career, I know what that's like and being a part of being able to compete in that year-round. That will mean a ton.”

Jonathan Smith emphasized the importance of the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry in his decision to join the Spartans. Smith's coaching career has been marked by involvement in significant in-state rivalries, including Oregon vs. Oregon State. His focus is on enhancing Michigan State's competitiveness, especially against their in-state rivals, the Wolverines.

The Bottom Line – A Rivalry-Ready Approach

Jonathan Smith's move to Michigan State is a strategic step in a career defined by understanding and valuing the power of rivalries in college football. His approach, shaped by experiences in high-stakes rivalry games, promises to bring a renewed sense of competition and excitement to the Spartans. As he prepares to face the challenge of the Michigan State vs. Michigan rivalry, Smith's history suggests he's more than ready to embrace this new chapter.