Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker III wins national award

While he was snubbed for the Heisman Trophy, Michigan State Spartans RB Kenneth Walker III is being recognized for his efforts this season.

He’s been named the recipient of the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation’s top player at his position:

THE BEST RUNNING BACK IN THE COUNTRY 🏆 #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/WZ38BzfyZu — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) December 10, 2021

Walker finished top five in the nation in carries and yards, racking up a total of 263 carries, 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2021.