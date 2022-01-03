in MSU

Michigan State remains in Top 10 in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Top 10 stayed pretty much in tact

19 Views 3 Votes

The Week 9 Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll has been released and as you can see below, most of the top 10 from a week ago remain the same.

Included in that top 10 is Michigan State, which holds steady at No. 10.

In case you are wondering where Michigan is, you can stop looking because they did not even get a vote this week.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Baylor (13-0) 1 Big 12 1,525 (61)
2
Duke (11-1) 2 Atlantic Coast 1,447
3
Purdue (12-1) 3 Big Ten 1,376
4
Gonzaga (11-2) 4 West Coast 1,336
5
UCLA (8-1) 5 Pacific 12 1,287
6
Kansas (11-1) 6 Big 12 1,237
7
USC (12-0) 7 Pacific 12 1,015
8
Arizona (11-1) 9 Pacific 12 1,013
9
Auburn (12-1) 11 Southeastern 976
10
Michigan State (12-2) 10 Big Ten 934
11
Iowa State (12-1) 8 Big 12 896
12
Houston (12-2) 12 American Athletic 849
13
Ohio State (9-2) 13 Big Ten 819
14
Texas (11-2) 17 Big 12 640
15
Alabama (10-3) 19 Southeastern 589
16
Providence (13-1) 21 Big East 560
16
Kentucky (11-2) 18 Southeastern 560
18
Tennessee (9-3) 14 Southeastern 519
19
Villanova (9-4) 22 Big East 437
20
Colorado State (10-0) 20 Mountain West 386
21
LSU (12-1) 16 Southeastern 371
22
Xavier (11-2) 23 Big East 270
23
Wisconsin (10-2) 24 Big Ten 221
24
Seton Hall (9-3) 15 Big East 174
25
Texas Tech (10-2) 25 Big 12 142
Others receiving votes:

Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor makes NFL Draft decision