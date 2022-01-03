Michigan State remains in Top 10 in latest AP College Basketball Poll

The Week 9 Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 Poll has been released and as you can see below, most of the top 10 from a week ago remain the same.
Included in that top 10 is Michigan State, which holds steady at No. 10.
In case you are wondering where Michigan is, you can stop looking because they did not even get a vote this week.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Baylor (13-0)
|1
|1,525 (61)
|2
|
|Duke (11-1)
|2
|1,447
|3
|
|Purdue (12-1)
|3
|1,376
|
|4
|
|Gonzaga (11-2)
|4
|1,336
|5
|
|UCLA (8-1)
|5
|1,287
|6
|
|Kansas (11-1)
|6
|1,237
|7
|
|USC (12-0)
|7
|1,015
|8
|
|Arizona (11-1)
|9
|1,013
|9
|
|Auburn (12-1)
|11
|976
|10
|
|Michigan State (12-2)
|10
|934
|11
|
|Iowa State (12-1)
|8
|896
|12
|
|Houston (12-2)
|12
|849
|13
|
|Ohio State (9-2)
|13
|819
|14
|
|Texas (11-2)
|17
|640
|15
|
|Alabama (10-3)
|19
|589
|16
|
|Providence (13-1)
|21
|560
|16
|
|Kentucky (11-2)
|18
|560
|
|18
|
|Tennessee (9-3)
|14
|519
|19
|
|Villanova (9-4)
|22
|437
|20
|
|Colorado State (10-0)
|20
|386
|21
|
|LSU (12-1)
|16
|371
|22
|
|Xavier (11-2)
|23
|270
|23
|
|Wisconsin (10-2)
|24
|221
|24
|
|Seton Hall (9-3)
|15
|174
|
|25
|
|Texas Tech (10-2)
|25
|142
Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, San Francisco 3, Davidson 3, Creighton 2
