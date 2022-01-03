Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor makes NFL Draft decision

Some felt that Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor could use one more year of seasoning before entering the NFL Draft but he feels differently.

According to Nailor, he is leaving Michigan State to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Spartan nation,

“First off, I would like to thank God for all that he has done for me every step of the way! Without Him, none of this would be possible. I would like to thank my family for keeping me going through life with being far away from home and getting their endless support! That means the most to me.

“Secondly, I would like to thank coach ‘D’ for bringing in a kid from Cali’ to play in a big time program! I would like to thank coach Tuck and coach Hawk for developing me as a player on and off the field to be the best man I can be!

“Lastly, I would like to thank all of Spartan nation for a great 4 years that I have spent here! With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft!

“Thank you!”