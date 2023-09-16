Michigan uniform combo vs. Bowling Green is SMOOTH [Photo]

Michigan uniform combo vs. Bowling Green is SMOOTH

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for their first night game of the season with a bold choice of attire. When they face off against Bowling Green State University, they'll be stepping onto the field in their all-blue uniforms.

This uniform combination holds historical significance, with Michigan boasting an impressive 11-1 all-time record when dressed in blue jerseys and blue pants, and an undefeated 7-0 streak at home.

Why it Matters

This decision to go all-blue adds an extra layer of anticipation to the game. The Wolverines' most recent victory in their all-blue uniforms came in the form of a resounding 43-22 triumph over Purdue during last season's Big Ten Championship Game. As they prepare to take on Bowling Green, this uniform choice not only signifies a nod to their successful past but also raises expectations for a memorable performance.

One More Week Without Harbaugh

In addition to the uniform announcement, this game marks the final week of non-conference play for Michigan. It also heralds the end of Head Coach Jim Harbaugh‘s suspension, with Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore stepping into the role of head coach.

Michigan football enthusiasts can set their clocks for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff, with the game broadcast on Big Ten Network.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – A Night of Anticipation

With the all-blue uniforms making a return, fans have reason to be excited. The Wolverines have a strong track record in this attire, and it symbolizes a commitment to excellence on the field. Moreover, the game against Bowling Green marks a significant moment as Coach Jim Harbaugh's suspension ends, leaving the team under the temporary leadership of Offensive Coordinator Sherrone Moore. As the night unfolds, all eyes will be on Michigan as they aim to make this game memorable for both the uniform choice and their performance.