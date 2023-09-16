Michigan Football Injury Report: 7 Wolverines OUT for matchup vs. Bowling Green

On Saturday night, the Michigan football team will take the field for the third time without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. But when the Wolverines take the field against Bowling Green, they will also be without one of their key defensive players. Michigan has released its injury report, and as you can see below, safety Rod Moore has been listed as OUT.

Full Injury Report

OUT

* Sophomore wide receiver Darrius Clemons

• Sophmore cornerback Amorion Walker

• Junior safety Rod Moore

• Sophomore safety Zeke Berry

• Sophomore running back CJ Stokes

• Freshman running back Benjamin Hall

• Freshman defensive lineman Cameron Brandt

QUESTIONABLE

• Sophomore cornerback Will Johnson

• Senior safety Makari Paige

• Graduate quarterback Jack Tuttle

• Junior running back Tavierre Dunlap

• Graduate cornerback German Green

• Junior wide receiver Peyton O’Leary

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Next Man Up

Michigan's upcoming game against Bowling Green presents additional challenges beyond the on-field competition. With head coach Jim Harbaugh still absent and key defensive player Rod Moore listed as OUT, the Wolverines will need to rely on their depth and adaptability to secure another easy victory to start out their 2023 season.