Michigan vs. LSU March Madness Betting Preview

Sharing is caring!

The round of 32 for this year’s March Madness Tournament concludes on Monday, March 22nd and one of the marquee matchups of the day features #1 Michigan versus #8 LSU. The Wolverines are coming off a first-round victory over #16 Texas Southern while LSU took care of #9, St. Bonaventure.

Michigan vs. LSU Betting Odds

The betting odds are in Michigan’s favor as the current point spread is -5.5 at DraftKings and other major online sportsbooks according to MichiganSharp.com. However, the spread did move slightly as it opened at -5 in Michigan’s favor.

Current Odds at DraftKings

Point Spread Michigan = -5.5 LSU = +5.5

Moneyline Michigan = -245 LSU = +195

Over/Under O 149 = -108 U 149 = -113



Game Preview

Despite being underdogs, LSU is still a dangerous team and is playing excellent basketball as of late. In the SEC tournament, they took Alabama (a #2 seed in the tournament) to wire in the championship game only losing by 1 point.

Additionally, LSU can put points on the scoreboard as they ranked 9th in the NCAA averaging just under 82 points per game. Their offensive attack is led by guard Cameron Johnson, who averages 22.8 points per game.

Michigan is a defensively sound team but they will surely miss the presence of one of their top defenders, Isaiah Livers, who is out with an injury. Nevertheless, Michigan has excellent size across multiple positions and is a number 1 seed for a reason. In addition, they are battle-tested having played in the Big 10 conference with the likes of Illinois, Ohio State, and Purdue.

Furthermore, if there is one weakness in LSU’s game it is their ability to guard at the three-point line. Nearly 44% of their opponent’s shot attempts are three-pointers and Michigan can shoot from beyond the arc as (39% this season). If Michigan can make their shots from deep it will certainly help them stave LSU’s upset bid.

Betting Trends

This season, Michigan is 17-7 against the spread, including 13-7 when the spread is 5 points or more.

LSU is 15-13 against the spread during the 2020-2021 season, including a 5-6 record when they are at least a 5 point underdog.

Michigan is 2-1 all-time versus LSU, including a loss during the 2017 season, which is the last time these two teams faced off.

all-time in three head-to-head matchups against LSU but most recently lost to LSU

In Michigan ’ s last 16 games, the over/under total has hit the under in 12 of them.

The total has hit the under in 12 of Michigan’s last 16 games.