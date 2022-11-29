Michigan vs. Purdue: How to watch, listen to, and stream

Michigan vs. Purdue: On Saturday, the undefeated Michigan Wolverines will look to win their second-straight Big Ten Championship Game when they take on the Purdue Boilermakers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Wolverines will be looking to move to 13-0 on the season, and if they want to accomplish that, they will have to defeat the Boilermakers, who advanced to the Big Ten Championship Game after winning the Big Ten West.

How can you watch, listen to, and stream Michigan vs. Purdue?

Here is all of the information you need for Saturday’s game.

What: Michigan vs. Purdue

Featured Videos



When: Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana (Lucas Oil Stadium)

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV, YouTube TV

How to listen: 950 AM click here for more options

Odds: Michigan -16.5

Prediction for Michigan vs. Purdue

Michigan will enter the Big Ten Championship as a huge favorite, and it will be interesting to see if they have a letdown after their huge rivalry win over Ohio State. That being said, this is the second year in a row that the Wolverines are in this situation, so that is certainly an advantage for them. The Wolverines should be able to do what they want on offense, and Purdue will not be able to keep up.

Michigan 34 (-16.5)

Purdue 17