Michigan vs. Purdue Opening Point Spread Released

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines are making waves so far as they have been dominant during their first eight games of the season. Michigan football will look to move to 9-0 on the season when they host the Purdue Boilermakers next Saturday night. The opening point spread has been released, and it's not surprising that the oddsmakers have the Wolverines as an overwhelming favorite.

According to Draft Kings, the Wolverines have opened as a 31-point favorite over the Boilermakers. The Over/Under for Saturday's game has not yet been released.

Why it Matters

With the Wolverines returning home and facing off against a struggling Purdue team, the odds are stacked heavily in their favor. Michigan's dominance this season has been nothing short of spectacular, obliterating every opponent they've faced by a margin of at least 20 points.

On the flip side, Purdue has had a rocky season, securing only two wins against Virginia Tech and Illinois. As Michigan football plays its final primetime game at the Big House this season, the atmosphere is expected to be electric.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Michigan Wolverines are undefeated and on a rampage this season.
  2. The opening point spread favors Michigan by a whopping 31 points.
  3. Purdue Boilermakers face an uphill battle with a struggling season.

Bottom Line – The Wolverines Look to Keep Rolling

Anything can happen in college football, but it seems highly unlikely that Purdue will go into the Big House and shock Michigan on their home turf. The Wolverines have made it clear that they prepare for and treat each and every opponent the same, which does not bode well for the Boilermakers.

