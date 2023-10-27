Former coach says Michigan Football staffer paid him to record future opponents

According to a report from Dan Murphy of ESPN, a former Division III football coach has come forward, alleging that a Michigan football staff member, Connor Stalions, incentivized him with monetary compensation and tickets to Wolverines games in exchange for covertly recording the sidelines of Michigan's upcoming opponents.

The Details

The former coach asserts that Stalions provided him with “a couple hundred dollars” and Wolverines football tickets in exchange for surreptitiously recording the sidelines of Michigan's upcoming opponents.

The former D-III coach's account reveals that he attended home games for Michigan's upcoming opponents, including Rutgers and Penn State last season. During these games, he diligently recorded sideline activities and uploaded the photos to an album accessible by Stalions. The former coach remained uncertain about who else had access to these incriminating images.

The former coach disclosed that he attended a Penn State home game and was also provided tickets for the Nittany Lions' upcoming contest against Indiana. These developments raise concerns given Michigan's impending matchup against Penn State on November 11.

The former D-III coach exclusively communicated with Stalions regarding this covert operation. Payments for his services were made through Stalions' Venmo account, covering each of the three games he attended.

Why it Matters

The NCAA explicitly prohibits attending non-team games for scouting future opponents in person. Currently, no set timeline has been established for the NCAA's investigation, with expectations that it could extend for an extended period, possibly spanning “months, if not years.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

A former Division III football coach alleges that a Michigan football staff member, Connor Stalions, offered monetary compensation and Wolverines game tickets in exchange for surreptitiously recording opponents' sidelines. These allegations are now under the NCAA's investigation, fueling concerns of alleged sign-stealing by the Michigan football program. As the inquiry unfolds, the college football community awaits further details and the NCAA's decision.

Bottom Line – Awaiting NCAA's Verdict

The college football world is on the edge of its seat, waiting for the NCAA to make a crucial decision. Depending on the outcome of the investigation, these revelations could have profound implications for Michigan's football program and the broader landscape of college football. The forthcoming verdict is a pivotal moment that will determine the sport's path forward.