Michigan vs. Washington: How to watch the CFP National Championship Game [Prediction Included]
The 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship is set to be a thrilling encounter between the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this eagerly anticipated game, including a prediction for the final score.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Washingon
- Date and Time: The matchup is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Venue: The championship game will take place at NRG Stadium, home of the NFL’s Houston Texans. This is the first time the CFP National Championship will be held at this venue.
- On TV: The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.
- Online Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on ESPN.com, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.
- Point Spread: According to DraftKings, Michigan is currently favored by 4.5 points.
Game Prediction
The Wolverines have shown themselves to be the better all-around team this season. With their balanced attack and solid defense, Michigan is well-equipped to claim their first National Championship since the 1997 season. This game is set to be a showcase of their talent and determination, culminating in a historic victory for the Wolverines.
In what promises to be a closely contested battle, I predict a final score of Michigan 34, Washington 27.