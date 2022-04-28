Michigan Wolverines S Daxton Hill selected by Cincinnati Bengals

A Michigan Wolverines product will be taking his professional talents into the enemy’s backyard.

Safety Daxton Hill has been picked by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft:

Embed from Getty Images

While suiting up for the Wolverines last year, Hill amassed a total of 69 tackles, including 4.5 for a loss with 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, and eight passes defended as he helped his team to the Big Ten Championship.

10 Rookies who can make an immediate fantasy impact

I’m not sure about you, but all the talk I hear about this draft is that there’s no “star power.”

Sure, last year’s NFL Draft had five first-round quarterbacks, but the five combined for exactly zero playoff wins and zero division titles. We love big-name rookie quarterbacks on draft night, but they’re rarely the first-year players who impact winning.

If you’re a fantasy football fan, you should hold this opinion — this draft is absolutely stellar. Several impact college position players will transition to the NFL, and some are coming off absurd, do-it-all efforts on college teams that weren’t very good overall.

There’s not a standout stud like Ja’Marr Chase, but I have 10 guys — five wide receivers, two tight ends, and three running backs — who I’ve had my eye on due to their insane production in college football daily fantasy last season. A few of them are getting slept on while others are well-known commodities.

Let’s break them down.