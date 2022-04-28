Dan Campbell says Detroit Lions ‘took arguably the best player in this Draft’

The Detroit Lions kept things local with their all-important 2nd overall selection on Day 1 of tonight’s 2022 NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions officially took DE Aidan Hutchinson from the University of Michigan Wolverines.

For Hutchinson, who said that he was hoping that the Lions would select him “all the way”, head coach Dan Campbell is certainly excited to have him on board.

“Shoot, man. He’s a football player. He brings a motor. He brings tempo. He brings relentlessness. He brings rush. He brings run production. He’s quick, he’s powerful, he’s explosive. I mean, he’s really everything we’re looking for,” Campbell said while appearing on Fox 2 Detroit.

“We said all along, these are the type of players we’re looking for, particularly defensively,” he continued. “You want your whole defense to play with that type of, man, your hair is on fire. And, you’re all out all the time. And because it always starts here, defensively. So, this kid plays the game the right way.”

“Listen, if you’re a Lions fan, which I would hope most people watching you tonight, Dan (Miller), and this show, are Lions fans,” Campbell continued. “Man, you should be super excited. I mean, to me, we got arguably the best player in this draft.”

