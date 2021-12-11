Michigan Women’s Basketball to honor Oxford victims with patch on jerseys [Photo]

When the Michigan Women’s Basketball takes the court at Crisler on Sunday, they will be doing do with a special patch on their jerseys.

The patch, as you can see in the photo below, will feature HSJ 52 with four blue hearts to honor Oxford High School shooting victim Hana St. Juliana and the three other students who were killed during the horrific event last week.

St. Juliana wore No. 52 for the Oxford girls basketball team.

We have added this #OxfordStrong patch to our jerseys for tomorrow's game to pay tribute to Hana St. Juliana, who wore No. 52 for Oxford women's basketball. We are honored to welcome the Oxford women's basketball programs to tomorrow's game at Crisler.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/fXpK75thXH — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 11, 2021