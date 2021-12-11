Michigan Women’s Basketball to honor Oxford victims with patch on jerseys [Photo]

by

When the Michigan Women’s Basketball takes the court at Crisler on Sunday, they will be doing do with a special patch on their jerseys.

The patch, as you can see in the photo below, will feature HSJ 52 with four blue hearts to honor Oxford High School shooting victim Hana St. Juliana and the three other students who were killed during the horrific event last week.

St. Juliana wore No. 52 for the Oxford girls basketball team.

