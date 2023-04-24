Michigan WR A.J. Henning makes surprising announcement

Inside the Article:
Michigan wide receiver and return specialist, A.J. Henning, according to 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal in a surprising move for Wolverines fans. Henning had been seen as a dynamic playmaker with explosive ability when he has the football in his hands. However, he struggled to solidify a regular role in the Wolverines' offense during the 2022 season. Despite his lack of playing time, Henning continued to make an impact in the return game, and he was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man this season.
The departure of A.J. Henning leaves Michigan seeking to replace a dynamic playmaker on both offense and special teams. While he struggled to secure a regular role in Michigan's offense this season, his impact on special teams cannot be ignored, as he was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man and Michigan's special teams player of the year. Henning's absence will be felt next season, and Michigan will need to find a way to replace his production in the return game.