Michigan WR A.J. Henning makes surprising announcement

By W.G. Brady
Michigan wide receiver and return specialist, A.J. Henning, according to 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal in a surprising move for Wolverines fans. Henning had been seen as a dynamic playmaker with explosive ability when he has the football in his hands. However, he struggled to solidify a regular role in the Wolverines' offense during the 2022 season. Despite his lack of playing time, Henning continued to make an impact in the return game, and he was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man this season.

Key Points

  • Henning, Michigan wide receiver and return specialist has entered the transfer portal.
  • He appeared in 33 games for Michigan with three starts as a wide receiver, 24 games as a punt returner, and four as a kick returner.
  • Henning struggled to cement a regular role in Michigan's offense this past season
  • Despite his struggles on offense, Henning was a standout in the return game and was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man this season.
  • Henning's departure leaves Michigan seeking to replace a dynamic playmaker on both offense and special teams.

Bottom Line – Henning's departure leaves Michigan with a void on special teams

The departure of A.J. Henning leaves Michigan seeking to replace a dynamic playmaker on both offense and special teams. While he struggled to secure a regular role in Michigan's offense this season, his impact on special teams cannot be ignored, as he was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man and Michigan's special teams player of the year. Henning's absence will be felt next season, and Michigan will need to find a way to replace his production in the return game.

