Michigan WR A.J. Henning makes surprising announcement

Michigan wide receiver and return specialist, A.J. Henning, according to 247Sports, has entered the transfer portal in a surprising move for Wolverines fans. Henning had been seen as a dynamic playmaker with explosive ability when he has the football in his hands. However, he struggled to solidify a regular role in the Wolverines' offense during the 2022 season. Despite his lack of playing time, Henning continued to make an impact in the return game, and he was named a second-team All-Big Ten return man this season.

