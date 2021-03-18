Michigan’s Round of 64 opponent/point spread revealed

Sharing is caring!

Following their regular season Big Ten championship, Michigan was awarded a No. 1 seed in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, where they were scheduled to play the winner of Texas Southern and Mount St. Mary’s.

Well, that First Four game is in the books and Texas Southern is marching on to play the Wolverines on Saturday at 3 p.m EST.

According to @BSSportsbook, Michigan has opened as a healthy 27-point favorite over Texas Southern.

Nation, do you think the Wolverines will cover this number?

Michigan opens as a 27-point favorite against Texas Southern on the @BSSportsbook. Thoughts? — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 19, 2021