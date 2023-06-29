Miguel Cabrera ejected after 1B umpire gets panties in a bunch [Video]

Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera has been ejected from tonight's game against the Texas Rangers, and he was not even aware of it until manager A.J. Hinch told him.

Miguel Cabrera ejected for making gesture at 1B umpire

In the video on the left, you can see Hinch informing Cabrera that he had been tossed from the game. In the video on the right, you can see Cabrera's reaction to the news that he had been ejected, along with why the 1B umpire decided to end Miggy's night early. As you will see, the first base umpire was not too happy as Cabrera gestured with his hand as if to say, “whatever, man.”

AJ Hinch had to inform Miguel Cabrera he had been ejected for arguing the call. #RepDetroit #StraightUpTX pic.twitter.com/aBDXsyJwlU — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) June 29, 2023

The umpire had his panties in a bunch

There is absolutely no way in hell that Cabrera should have been ejected from tonight's game. This is a classic case of an umpire getting his panties in a bunch, and feeling like he has to be the star of the show.