Miguel Cabrera ties Alex Rodriguez on all-time list

On Thursday night, against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers‘ legend Miguel Cabrera etched his name further into baseball history. Cabrera, who is currently in his final season in Major League Baseball, achieved yet another monumental milestone, picking up the 3,115th hit of his illustrious career. This exceptional feat now places him on par with the legendary Alex Rodriguez, tied for 21st place on the all-time hits list.
A remarkable journey for Miguel Cabrera
Cabrera's remarkable journey as a professional baseball player has been a joy to behold for fans across the league. From his early days with the Florida Marlins to his current tenure with the Tigers, Cabrera has consistently displayed an unmatched level of skill, determination, and passion for the game. The 40-year-old veteran has been a pillar of consistency and excellence throughout his career, and his latest accomplishment only adds to his glowing legacy.
Miggy is heating up
Through May 27, Cabrera was hitting just .169 on the season. Since then, he has caught fire and he is now batting .444 in his past nine games (through his first at-bat on Thursday night). Despite Cabrera heating up at the plate, the Tigers just continue to lose baseball games. After getting to within gae of .500 not too long ago, the Tigers have been losing like it's their job and they are now sitting at 27-39 on the season.
|Rank
|Player (years)
|Hits
|PA
|Bats
|1.
|Pete Rose (24)
|4256
|15890
|B
|2.
|Ty Cobb+ (24)
|4189
|13103
|L
|3.
|Henry Aaron+ (23)
|3771
|13941
|R
|4.
|Stan Musial+ (22)
|3630
|12721
|L
|5.
|Tris Speaker+ (22)
|3514
|12020
|L
|6.
|Derek Jeter+ (20)
|3465
|12602
|R
|7.
|Cap Anson+ (27)
|3435
|11331
|R
|8.
|Honus Wagner+ (21)
|3420
|11766
|R
|9.
|Carl Yastrzemski+ (23)
|3419
|13992
|L
|10.
|Albert Pujols (22)
|3384
|13041
|R
|11.
|Paul Molitor+ (21)
|3319
|12167
|R
|12.
|Eddie Collins+ (25)
|3315
|12087
|L
|13.
|Willie Mays+ (23)
|3293
|12545
|R
|14.
|Eddie Murray+ (21)
|3255
|12817
|B
|15.
|Nap Lajoie+ (21)
|3243
|10471
|R
|16.
|Cal Ripken Jr.+ (21)
|3184
|12883
|R
|17.
|Adrián Beltré (21)
|3166
|12130
|R
|18.
|George Brett+ (21)
|3154
|11625
|L
|19.
|Paul Waner+ (20)
|3152
|10767
|L
|20.
|Robin Yount+ (20)
|3142
|12249
|R
|21.
|Tony Gwynn+ (20)
|3141
|10232
|L
|22.
|Alex Rodriguez (22)
|3115
|12207
|R
|23.
|Miguel Cabrera (21, 40)