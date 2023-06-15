Miguel Cabrera ties Alex Rodriguez on all-time list

On Thursday night, against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers‘ legend Miguel Cabrera etched his name further into baseball history. Cabrera, who is currently in his final season in Major League Baseball, achieved yet another monumental milestone, picking up the 3,115th hit of his illustrious career. This exceptional feat now places him on par with the legendary Alex Rodriguez, tied for 21st place on the all-time hits list.

A remarkable journey for Miguel Cabrera

Cabrera's remarkable journey as a professional baseball player has been a joy to behold for fans across the league. From his early days with the Florida Marlins to his current tenure with the Tigers, Cabrera has consistently displayed an unmatched level of skill, determination, and passion for the game. The 40-year-old veteran has been a pillar of consistency and excellence throughout his career, and his latest accomplishment only adds to his glowing legacy.

Miggy is heating up

Through May 27, Cabrera was hitting just .169 on the season. Since then, he has caught fire and he is now batting .444 in his past nine games (through his first at-bat on Thursday night). Despite Cabrera heating up at the plate, the Tigers just continue to lose baseball games. After getting to within gae of .500 not too long ago, the Tigers have been losing like it's their job and they are now sitting at 27-39 on the season.

Rank Player (years) Hits PA Bats 1. Pete Rose (24) 4256 15890 B 2. Ty Cobb+ (24) 4189 13103 L 3. Henry Aaron+ (23) 3771 13941 R 4. Stan Musial+ (22) 3630 12721 L 5. Tris Speaker+ (22) 3514 12020 L 6. Derek Jeter+ (20) 3465 12602 R 7. Cap Anson+ (27) 3435 11331 R 8. Honus Wagner+ (21) 3420 11766 R 9. Carl Yastrzemski+ (23) 3419 13992 L 10. Albert Pujols (22) 3384 13041 R 11. Paul Molitor+ (21) 3319 12167 R 12. Eddie Collins+ (25) 3315 12087 L 13. Willie Mays+ (23) 3293 12545 R 14. Eddie Murray+ (21) 3255 12817 B 15. Nap Lajoie+ (21) 3243 10471 R 16. Cal Ripken Jr.+ (21) 3184 12883 R 17. Adrián Beltré (21) 3166 12130 R 18. George Brett+ (21) 3154 11625 L 19. Paul Waner+ (20) 3152 10767 L 20. Robin Yount+ (20) 3142 12249 R 21. Tony Gwynn+ (20) 3141 10232 L 22. Alex Rodriguez (22) 3115 12207 R 23. Miguel Cabrera (21, 40) Via Baseball Reference