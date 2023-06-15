Merch
Tigers News Reports

Miguel Cabrera ties Alex Rodriguez on all-time list

By W.G. Brady
On Thursday night, against the Minnesota Twins, Detroit Tigers‘ legend Miguel Cabrera etched his name further into baseball history. Cabrera, who is currently in his final season in Major League Baseball, achieved yet another monumental milestone, picking up the 3,115th hit of his illustrious career. This exceptional feat now places him on par with the legendary Alex Rodriguez, tied for 21st place on the all-time hits list.

A remarkable journey for Miguel Cabrera

Cabrera's remarkable journey as a professional baseball player has been a joy to behold for fans across the league. From his early days with the Florida Marlins to his current tenure with the Tigers, Cabrera has consistently displayed an unmatched level of skill, determination, and passion for the game. The 40-year-old veteran has been a pillar of consistency and excellence throughout his career, and his latest accomplishment only adds to his glowing legacy.

Miggy is heating up

Through May 27, Cabrera was hitting just .169 on the season. Since then, he has caught fire and he is now batting .444 in his past nine games (through his first at-bat on Thursday night). Despite Cabrera heating up at the plate, the Tigers just continue to lose baseball games. After getting to within gae of .500 not too long ago, the Tigers have been losing like it's their job and they are now sitting at 27-39 on the season.

RankPlayer (years)HitsPABats
1.Pete Rose (24)425615890B
2.Ty Cobb+ (24)418913103L
3.Henry Aaron+ (23)377113941R
4.Stan Musial+ (22)363012721L
5.Tris Speaker+ (22)351412020L
6.Derek Jeter+ (20)346512602R
7.Cap Anson+ (27)343511331R
8.Honus Wagner+ (21)342011766R
9.Carl Yastrzemski+ (23)341913992L
10.Albert Pujols (22)338413041R
11.Paul Molitor+ (21)331912167R
12.Eddie Collins+ (25)331512087L
13.Willie Mays+ (23)329312545R
14.Eddie Murray+ (21)325512817B
15.Nap Lajoie+ (21)324310471R
16.Cal Ripken Jr.+ (21)318412883R
17.Adrián Beltré (21)316612130R
18.George Brett+ (21)315411625L
19.Paul Waner+ (20)315210767L
20.Robin Yount+ (20)314212249R
21.Tony Gwynn+ (20)314110232L
22.Alex Rodriguez (22)311512207R
23.Miguel Cabrera (21, 40)
Via Baseball Reference
