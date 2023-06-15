Wednesday's doubleheader got off to a good start for the Detroit Tigers as they jumped out to an early lead in Game 1 against the Atlanta Braves. Miguel Cabrera helped the cause as he blasted his first home run of the 2023 season to extend the Tigers' lead. Unfortunately, when all was said and done, the Braves had stormed back for a 10-7 win at Comerica Park. In the game, Cabrera went 3-for-5 with a single, double, and home run to raise his average to .232 on the season.

Despite the Detroit Tigers' loss in both games of Wednesday's doubleheader, Miguel Cabrera's performance stood out as he continued his hot streak.

Cabrera's recent surge in performance has been remarkable. Since May 30, he has been on fire, batting 11-for-26 (.423 average) and raising his batting average from a meager .169 to a solid .226.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch acknowledged Cabrera's efforts after the games.

Miguel Cabrera is red-hot but the Detroit Tigers keep on losing

Despite going 0-for-3 in Game 2, which the Tigers lost 6-5, Cabrera has been red-hot as of late.

Following today's games, Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said he had a fun exchange with Cabrera while chatting by his locker.

“We're looking for anybody to take a step forward,” Hinch said. “I think a couple guys did that today, Miggy included. I went by his locker today, just checking in on him, and asked if there's anything we can do for him. He's like, ‘Yeah, you can find some hits.' He found some hits on his own. Maybe that will springboard him and us.”

The Tigers' next game will be on Thursday night, as they embark on a four-game series on the road against the Minnesota Twins, providing them with an opportunity to build on their positive momentum.