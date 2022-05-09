Miguel Cabrera Once Again Rewrites History

Miggy Joins Hank Aaron and Albert Pujols in Rare Club

Miggy’s 600th Double

Matt Bassin: Amidst all the doom and gloom, our Miguel Cabrera joined another club to go along with the 3000 hits that he did a little bit ago. He hit his 600 double, the 18th player to do so, along with his 3000 hits and his 500 home runs now joins a three man group, with Hammer, Hank and Big Al.

Miggy actually leads this trio when it comes to batting averages. He’s got 310. Hank Aaron has 305. Albert Pujols is 297. That’s great for his career. So far. This year, Cabrera is at 259 with 3 doubles, 1 home run, 9 RBI’s, 7 walks, and he was one of those 28 strikeout guys, you were just reading off the list a minute ago and he’s only done it in 24 games.

A.J. Reilly: Yeah, he’s striking out a lot. But we’re not going to be negative about my man joining the 600 double club because he’s one of three players in MLB history to have the accolades that you just read on. So again, Miggy, congratulations. The only thing that sucked about it was the fact that Verlander wasn’t on the mound for him to get the double awful.

That’s the only thing. But again, what else can you say about Miggy other than the fact that we have been blessed to watch such a great hitter wear our English D for a long time. You do not get to these types of elite clubs, if you are not around for a long time. And as Detroit Tigers fans, forget about the production this year, just enjoy the history that’s being made.

Tiger’s Fans, Just Enjoy

Just enjoy what is happening at Comerica Park and other ballparks in our uniform, because this man has been special for a long time. He’s going to go into the hall of fame as a Detroit Tiger and is arguably the third, second, third, best hitter in Tiger’s history. And you got to watch that live. That is something to celebrate.

That’s something to enjoy. And I hope that he rides off on a high note of just fans appreciating what they’ve seen. Okay.

Matt Bassin: So you said second or third. So do you have them above or below? Cecil Fielder? I’m just playing.

A.J. Reilly: What’s so funny. I honestly didn’t hear what you said

Matt Bassin: As you said second or third. So did you have them above or below? Cecil Fielder?

A.J. Reilly: Oh, get out of here.

Matt Bassin: Okay. But I did see something that was cool. Apparently we are the only ball club in MLB history to have three, 3000 hit members. So we got that going for us.

A.J. Reilly: Listen, this is what we got to understand, being a Tiger’s fan, means something, because of what that organization means.

Regardless of who owns them, regardless of who the general manager is, your team is one of the original members of the American League. It is a historic franchise. It is a franchise that you should celebrate and take pride in.

