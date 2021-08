Miguel Cabrera may have a lot of pressure on him right now as he sits on home run No. 499 but that does not mean he is changing anything about how he plays the game, including his shenanigans on the field.

Take a look at Miggy takes Shohei Ohtani‘s gloves out of his pocket after Ohtani reaches first base.

Miggy being Miggy!

Sorry, Shohei. That's just Miggy being Miggy. pic.twitter.com/Czp0aSe8MZ — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 18, 2021