Miguel Cabrera tells Detroit News reporter when he will retire

UPDATE:

Just moments ago, Detroit Tigers‘ future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera told Chris McCosky of the Detroit News that he has no intention of retiring after the 2022 season. His plan, Cabrera said, is to finish out his contract and retire after the 2023 season.

Miguel Cabrera just told me, directly, that he has no intention of retiring after this year. His plan, he said, is to finish out his contract and retire after 2023. — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) August 5, 2022

Please enable JavaScript Miguel Cabrera

Previous Report:

Is future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera playing his final games with the Detroit Tigers?

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Cabrera is going to get even more planned days off for the remainder of the season as he is not doing great health-wise. Specifically, he is dealing with knee issues that are giving him more pain these days.

Now, a day later it sounds like Cabrera may even be considering retirement rather than suffering through the 2023 season.

From Cody Stavenhagen:

“I don’t think it’s gonna get a ton better,” Hinch said of Cabrera’s knee. “He has his good days, he has his bad days I’m obviously very concerned, because with his age and how he’s much he’s played, there’s no real resolution other than you fight through it.”

Miguel Cabrera said today his knee has been bothering him for the last three weeks. What might that mean for next season?

“Got to talk to my agent,” Cabrera said, “… and see what’s gonna be the plan for next year.”

Said he’s focused on the rest of ’22 for now.

Nation, what do you make of this? Do you think Cabrera is considering walking away from the $30 million he would make in 2023? Could another agreement be reached where he only plays a portion of the 2023 campaign?

Miguel Cabrera said today his knee has been bothering him for the last three weeks. What might that mean for next season? “Got to talk to my agent,” Cabrera said, “… and see what’s gonna be the plan for next year.” Said he’s focused on the rest of ’22 for now. https://t.co/M9qee79grO — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) August 4, 2022

From Wednesday:

Will Miguel Cabrera Change His Mind About When He Will Retire?

“I’m going to play two more years. I think that’s enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. I would say thank God for the opportunity and say two more years and I’m done,” Cabrera in August of 2021, per the Detroit News’ Chris McCosky.

But could Cabrera change his mind about retiring after the 2023 season if he is still able to hit around .300 against Major League pitching? Of course, he COULD, but WILL he change his mind about when he will retire?

One thing to keep in mind is that Miggy will turn 40 years old just after the start of the 2023 season and he knows very well that he is just a shell of what he once was, which is not a knock as Father Time catches up to every athlete not named Tom Brady.

On the other hand, it is pretty clear that Cabrera is still having fun playing the game he loves and it does not look at all like he is just going through the motions to finish out his contract.

That being said, I just don’t see Miguel Cabrera playing past the 2023 season. I predict his batting average will slip during the second half of the season (it is already down to .271) and that will be frustrating for him as he no longer contributes in the field.

Nation, do you think Miguel Cabrera will retire following the 2023 season?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

