Mike Valenti compares Michigan Football to Kansas Basketball over sign-stealing controversy

Outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti compares Michigan Football to Kansas Basketball stemming from their sign-stealing scandal earlier in the season.

The Michigan Wolverines are reveling in the euphoria of their first National Championship since 1997 after a thrilling win against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium in Houston. Yet, detractors are casting shadows, resurrecting the sign-stealing scandal that rattled the program earlier this season. During today's show on 97.1, host Mike Valenti made a poignant comparison of the Wolverines to the scandal that rocked Kansas Basketball, intensifying the scrutiny on the team.

Kansas Basketball was hit with a Level 1 charge, which was later reduced

For those of you who may be unfamiliar with the scandal that Kansas Basketball faced, they faced five Level I violations, the most severe infractions under NCAA bylaws that included a lack of institutional control and an allegation that coach Bill Self didn't fulfill his head coach responsibility requirements for program compliance. Self would be suspended for multiple games last season, while the program was hit with three years of probation.

All of this was revealed as part of the 2017 federal investigation of corruption in the sport.

Mike Valenti compares Michigan Football to Kansas Basketball

Never one to shy away from speaking his mind, Valenti made the start comparison during today's episode of his highly-rated afternoon talk show on 97.1 The Ticket.

“Don't come up here with the whole innocent routine, Jim,” Valenti said. “I hate to tell you, but your school disagrees, they bopped you the first three games of the year, and your amicus brief got thrown out of court.”

You were good enough to do this, and you still did the dirt.”

“The fact is, you're Kansas Basketball. And I don't know, maybe nothing will happen to you like Kansas Basketball. But do you know what everyone in the sport knows? You're Kansas Basketball.

It was egregious, it was silly. Look at how good you were against Penn State and Ohio State. You had the dramatic Rose Bowl win….and Washington didn't belong on the same field as you.“

Valenti then had the following message for Michigan fans still in the midst of their celebrations:

“We can talk about the natty because if you didn't have fun last night, you need your head checked. It doesn't matter what's coming, it doesn't matter if Harbaugh is here or not, it doesn't matter if Warde (Manuel) disappears, and it doesn't matter if the NCAA takes away wins. You got the memory, you got the moment.”

The reality is they were probably good enough to do this on their own, which is why I'd be annoyed as a fan that they ever did it. This team had the one thing that you can't really put into a stat. The cheating helped them in the regard that while they didn't cheat to beat OSU or Bama or Washington, it was the scandal that united them. I said this for weeks.”

Bottom Line: The scandal remains

The Michigan Wolverines undoubtedly etched unforgettable memories and accomplishments this season. However, the shadow of their rule-breaking and the integrity questions raised by the sign-stealing scandal linger.

Nevertheless, amidst the euphoria of reaching college football's pinnacle, Michigan fans seem unfazed by detractors like Mike Valenti. They're basking in the joy of their team's historic achievement, seemingly undeterred by the ongoing debate.