Mike Valenti gives opinion on Detroit Lions running it back on ‘Hard Knocks’

Detroit Lions fans, get ready for some intriguing discussion courtesy of 97.1 The Ticket host, Mike Valenti! Reports have emerged stating that HBO reached out to our beloved Lions about running it back on “Hard Knocks” for a second consecutive season. Last year, under the guidance of head coach Dan Campbell, the team participated in the training camp show, leaving a lasting impression. Despite a slow start, the Lions finished the 2022 season with a commendable 9-8 record, garnering significant attention in the process.

Key Points

The Lions have reportedly asked to run it back on HBO's “Hard Knocks”.

Despite a slow start, the Lions finished the 2022 season with a respectable 9-8 record, generating significant buzz.

Valenti believes the team should embrace the possibility of running it back

Valenti points out that the Lions are currently the “it team” in football, garnering attention and excitement.

He encourages the Lions to seize the moment, embrace the spotlight, and enjoy the benefits of continued exposure.

Valenti highlights the positive impact and heightened interest that participating in “Hard Knocks” can bring.

The host urges the Lions to shed any reluctance and take advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing the lack of downsides.

Valenti gives opinion on the Lions running it back on ‘Hard Knocks'

During a recent episode of 97.1 The Ticket, sports radio host Mike Valenti weighed in on the matter, expressing his belief that the Lions should embrace the possibility of returning to “Hard Knocks.” Valenti reminisced about the previous season, acknowledging that despite a rough beginning, the team eventually performed as he had predicted. He emphasized that if the Lions desire attention and recognition, participating in the show again would be a wise choice. Valenti proclaimed the Lions as the “it team” in football, particularly among non-Super Bowl caliber teams, and highlighted the unparalleled buzz surrounding the franchise. In his opinion, it's time for the Lions to shed any reservations, embrace the spotlight, and revel in the moment.

“Everyone remembers last summer, they were the darlings. Everyone fell in love with Dan Campbell, and the shame of it was that they started out so awful it kind of killed the buzz,” Valenti said. “But, they ended up right were I thought they were gonna end up. … The point is, if you crave the attention, I think you absolutely run it back. The Lions are the ‘in' team in football, if you really think about this. The established winners, they're always gonna get covered. Of any team that wasn't a Super Bowl-caliber team last year, the Lions are the hottest team.”

“Stop acting like bumpkins. You've got the it team in the NFL, shake your (expletive) a little bit and let's have some fun,” Valenti explained. “I think I would welcome it, I wish they would do Hard Knocks again. If HBO reached back out, what's the downside?”

Bottom Line – A Chance to Shine

The debate surrounding the Detroit Lions' potential return to “Hard Knocks” is an intriguing one. The team's previous appearance generated excitement and captivated fans, setting the stage for a promising future. Mike Valenti's endorsement of a second season on the show resonates with those who recognize the value of exposure and the opportunity it presents for the Lions. It's time for the franchise to shed any reservations, embrace the spotlight, and let the world see the progress being made in Detroit. With the potential benefits far outweighing any perceived downsides, the Lions have a golden chance to shine and solidify their position as a team on the rise. Let's eagerly await the team's decision and hope they seize this opportunity to captivate audiences once again. Go Lions!