With the 2023 Detroit Lions training camp on the horizon, excitement and anticipation among fans are reaching new heights. After an impressive showing last season, where they secured eight wins in their final ten games, the Lions are now favored to win their division for the first time since the 1991 season. Even national media outlets are hopping on the bandwagon. Notably, 97.1 The Ticket host, Mike Valenti, is fully embracing the hype, expressing his genuine belief in the team's potential. He confidently states, “I think they've got a really good football team.”

Mike Valenti is ready to ‘Ride into the Sun’ with 2023 Detroit Lions

Valenti recognizes that there are two distinct mindsets among Lions fans. On one side, there are those like himself, who wholeheartedly embrace the optimism and excitement, unafraid of potential disappointment. He states, “You’re not worried about being hurt or being disappointed and you’re just going to ride into the sun. I have no fear that I’ll be too emotionally destroyed.” Valenti firmly believes that the Lions will not only win their division but also secure a home playoff game, setting high expectations for the team.

On the other side, there are fans who have experienced the pain of past disappointments, leading to a sense of apprehension and fear. These fans may be excited about the upcoming season but are hesitant to fully embrace the hype, given the history of the team's letdowns. Valenti refers to this phenomenon as “Lions PTSD” and acknowledges that some fans may find it challenging to openly express unwavering faith in the team's success.

Valenti is Steadfast in his Support for Lions

Despite differing viewpoints, Valenti remains steadfast in his support for the Lions. He is confident that the team has put together a competitive roster and a legitimate product that will garner his support. The talk show host even predicts that the Lions have the potential to secure 11 wins in the upcoming season, emphasizing his belief in the team's capabilities.

“I'm flying right into the sun: I believe in them. I believe in what they’re building and I feel like they’re going to have a really nice year. I think they’re capable of winning 11 games. I think they’re going to be a really good football team. I don’t fear it.”

He adds, “For the Lions, all I’ve ever asked is put a legitimate product out there and I’ll support you. I think they’ve got a really good football team.”

Bottom Line – Putting Faith in the Lions

With the Lions' training camp on the horizon, fans have contrasting views on how to approach the upcoming season. While some are unafraid to fully embrace the hype and believe in the team's success, others carry the weight of past disappointments, making them more cautious. Mike Valenti's resolute faith in the Lions serves as a guiding light (I cannot believe I just typed that), encouraging fans to put their faith in the team and enjoy the journey. As the season unfolds, only time will tell if the Lions can live up to the heightened expectations and deliver a successful campaign.