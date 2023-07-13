The Detroit Lions, who haven't won their division since the 1991 season, are currently listed as the favorites to win the NFC North in 2023, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. In fact, those odds have shifted in the Lions' favor since the last time we wrote about it. The Lions finished the 2022 season on a high note by defeating the Green Bay Packers in Week 18, making them the best team in their division by the end of the season (just not in the standings).

Detroit Lions' odds to win NFC North shift

The last time we checked on the NFC North odds, the Lions were listed as +150 to win the division. Those odds have shifted and, according to DraftKings, they are now +130 to win the NFC North. Here are the odds to win the NFC North in 2023.

Lions +130

Vikings +250

Bears +425

Packers +475

Key Points

The Detroit Lions are favored to win the NFC North in 2023

The Lions finished the 2022 season as the best team in the division (Just not by record)

The Minnesota Vikings are due for some regression after their 11-0 record in one-score games

Aaron Rodgers is no longer with the Packers

The Lions seem like the logical choice to win the NFC North in 2023.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: NFC North divisional outlook for 2023

The Lions' strong finish to the 2022 season has made them the clear favorites to win the NFC North in 2023. The Bears will look to bounce back from an awful season, while the Packers will be without future Hall of Fame QB, Aaron Rodgers. As far as the Vikings go, if you believe in them, then I don't know what to tell you. It remains to be seen how the division will shake out, but the Lions will definitely be the favorite to win it.