Mike Valenti says Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver is a 'crime against basketball'.

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti continued his heavy criticism of Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver on Trade Deadline day.

With the NBA Trade Deadline having come and gone this afternoon, the struggling Detroit Pistons made a series of moves that have sparked questions about their long-term vision. General Manager Troy Weaver has faced criticism for his roster decisions during his four-year tenure, with some suggesting his challenges extend beyond basketball management, as pointed out by outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti.

The Pistons were extremely active in the trade market

The Pistons were active in the trade market, sending Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks to the New York Knicks in exchange for Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, Malachi Flynn, and a pair of 2nd round draft selections. Additionally, they also sent Monte Morris to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Troy Brown Jr., Shake Milton, and a 2030 Draft selection.

Additionally, the Pistons acquired Danuel House Jr. from the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2028 2nd-round draft pick. And yesterday, they also brought in Simone Fontechhio from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward Kevin Knox.

97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti once again took aim at Weaver

A frequent critic of Weaver and the Pistons, Mike Valenti took the former to task during the opening segment of this afternoon's show that was broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket.

"You have a GM who should not be employed, and yet here we are. I'm in stunned disbelief. … Troy Weaver is a crime against basketball."



“Troy Weaver has left me largely speechless,” Valenti opined. “I don't even know what I'm supposed to say because, for a while, it's bordered on parody. Today, it's become one. You have a general manager who should not be employed, and even if he is, he should be riding out a stay of execution that will last roughly until April. He should not be allowed to really make any moves, and yet, here we are. What I have witnessed today, it's a complete lack of planning.”

“The fact that you traded Burks and Bogdanovic to get a collection of players that you are going to buy out and waive, get no further draft compensation, and trade away your two best shooters, I'm left in largely stunned disbelief. I don't know why Troy Weaver is allowed to come to the office and allowed to make moves.”

Valenti's co-host Rico Beard opined that this was a clear sign that Weaver is going to be retained by the team for next season.

“He's here to stay because you don't do this if you're about to bring in somebody else, because nobody else wants to walk into this dumpster fire that you created,” Beard said. “And all you did instead of trying to put out the fire was to pour hot fish grease all over it just to spread the fire.”

“Troy Weaver is a crime against basketball, but you know what I think of your owner and team president, and you know what I think of Troy Weaver,” Valenti concluded. “There's nothing left for me to say.….the owner is a joke, Troy Weaver is a joke, and your franchise is a joke. And about 99% of metro Detroiters wouldn't know if they packed up like the Baltimore Colts and left town in the middle of the night.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Pistons parted ways with several players leading up to today's NBA Trade Deadline, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Kevin Knox, and Monte Morris. Frequent Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver critic Mike Valenti took aim at the embattled executive once again during this afternoon's show Valenti concluded his remarks with a rather scathing review of Weaver's performance, referring to him as a “crime against basketball”.

Bottom Line: The Pistons continue to be rudderless

This season has proven to be one of the most challenging and exasperating in franchise history for the Pistons. With a dismal record of 7-43, they find themselves hopelessly out of the playoff race, having already broken the modern NBA record for consecutive losses in a single season.

The remarks made by Valenti and Beard today will resonate with frustrated Pistons fans who remain confused by the decision to retain Weaver despite his role in assembling a poorly matched and dysfunctional roster.