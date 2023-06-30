Mike Valenti trashes Troy Weaver following Joe Harris deal

He was at it yesterday with one Detroit general manager, and now he's at it again with another. 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti ripped into Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver this afternoon shortly after the news broke that the team had traded for Joe Harris of the Brooklyn Nets and his expiring contract.

The acquisition of Joe Harris took place earlier today

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news, stating that Harris was picked up by Detroit from the Nets, along with a pair of second-round draft picks:

“Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via the Bucks,” Wojnarowski wrote.

Valenti took Troy Weaver to task soon after

But in typical fashion, Valenti wasn't exactly filled with positive thoughts on the move, stating that Detroit taking on Harris' contract does nothing but help the Nets and essentially end any chance of the Pistons landing Cam Johnson.

“What the hell is Troy Weaver doing?” he demanded to know.

“He's a terrible defensive player. So, you made this big hullabaloo about drafting Ausur Thompson and Sasser and ‘reclaiming the past'. Here's the best part – you just used a vast majority of your cap space in helping the very team you wanted to ravage with Cam Johnson. You helped them and took on a player they didn't want, used your cap space, and took yourself out of the market for Cam Johnson.”

“Eff this,” he continued. “Honestly, this Troy Weaver thing of always taking on garbage, there was a nice opportunity to go out and get a nice player. And the best part is that even if Harris having a good year, you're not re-signing him. He has no future here. You didn't make yourself better.”

“You helped the team you were trying to kill. You handed the lion the rifle. What are they doing here?”

“This is not a home run,” his co-host Rico Beard added. “He said he'd hit a home run, this is not a home run.”

Valenti then really twisted the knife:

“Do you understand how stupid it is?” he said. “I hate saying this because these are all intelligent people. But for a moment, indulge me. Do you know how stupid Troy Weaver is in this regard? You only made the Nets give you two second round picks to save their offseason?”

Key Points

The Pistons acquired the expiring contract of Joe Harris today

Mike Valenti ripped Pistons GM Troy Weaver

In Valenti's mind, this move does nothing to help Detroit and only aids the Nets

Wrapping It Up

In typical fashion, Valenti didn't exactly endorse a move made by one of our local teams here. Is he out of line with his comments?