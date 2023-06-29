Heading into the 2023 NHL Draft, outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti made it clear that he believed it was time for Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman to start making some big moves. Well, on Thursday, Valenti went on the air following the Detroit Tigers game and he blasted Yzerman for his comments following the No. 9 overall pick.

What did Yzerman say at the NHL Draft?

Following the No. 9 pick, Yzerman joined ESPN and he made the following comments:

“We’re still in a rebuilding phase, we’re still in a collecting assets through the draft… we’re still there….we’re not at a point where we feel like, hey we can really start to go for it so to speak,” Yzerman said. “We’re progressing and I hope to be there sooner than later.”

Mike Valenti trashes Steve Yzerman: ‘That was an F-you to anybody'

Here is some of what Valenti had to say today on his show.

“What am I listening to?” Valenti asked. “In year 5 of a rebuild, do you understand the set of balls you gotta have? I mean, Stevie should have rolled up with a wheelbarrow, and they should have walked through the door before him. To go up there in year 5 of a rebuild when a franchise hasn't been to the playoffs in seven years, and you're just whistling dixie. We're in the collection phase, what?!?! (Valenti said sarcastically mocking Yzerman).

You can't go to the podium last night, do nothing, and then you do the interview. Saying nothing would have been better than saying that because that was an ‘F-you' to anybody.”

Bottom Line: Do you still trust the Yzerplan?

Steve Yzerman clearly has a plan that he believes in, but there are quite a few people, including Valenti, that are becoming impatient. Do you still trust the Yzerplan, or are you with Valenti on this one?