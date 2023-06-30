Detroit Pistons acquire Joe Harris from Nets

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has made a trade this afternoon, acquiring Joe Harris from the Brooklyn Nets along with two second-round draft selections.

Joe Harris has had a steady NBA career

Harris, who is a Washington native, would go on to be named Washington Mr. Basketball by the Washington State Coaches Association and named the Gatorade Washington Player of the Year while playing at Chelan High School.

He then played college basketball at Virginia before being sleeted by the Cleveland Cavaliers with the 33rd pick (2nd round) of the 2014 NBA Draft.

After playing with the Cavs, he would be traded to the Orlando Magic but waived and subsequently become a free agent. He would later sign with the Nets, where he has played the last several seasons.

He's the newest member of the Pistons

Minutes ago, it was announced that he was acquired by Detroit from the Nets, along with a pair of second-round draft picks.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski: “Along with Harris and his $19.9M expiring contract, the Nets are sending the Pistons a 2027 second-round pick via Dallas and a 2029 second-round pick via the Bucks.”

