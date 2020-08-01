41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, August 1, 2020
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred confident for playoffs if COVID-19 protocols are followed

By Michael Whitaker
We’ve already had several delays involving several MLB teams thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 20 members of the Miami Marlins organization have tested positive for the illness, while players/personnel from teams such as the Orioles, Yankees, Phillies, Cardinals and Tigers have all tested positive, prompting 17 postponements in the last 10 days alone.

And despite MLB Commissioner Ron Manfred floating the possibility of a season shutdown thanks to the illness, he remains confident that we’ll get to see a 2020 postseason if all safety protocols are followed.

“I think that if everybody does what they are supposed to do, we can continue to play, have a credible season and get through the postseason,” Manfred said.

He detailed a positive conversation he had with MLBPA head Tony Clark of how to safely enforce the safety protocols in an effort to continue the season.

“It is what the public health experts have been saying from the beginning about this, that there is no one big magic fix,” Manfred said.

“The protocols are a series of little things that people need to do. We’ve had some problems. In order to be better, it’s another series of little things. I think it’s peer pressure. I think it’s players taking personal responsibility. I think it’s the union helping us like Tony Clark helped us yesterday. And I think it’s us managing more aggressively,” he said.

But, as always, nothing is certain, and there could be more issues yet ahead.

“I don’t think it’s realistic to think that we’re not going to have any more positive tests,” Manfred said. “We’re going to be fluid. We think it’s manageable and we’re going to continue to try to manage it.”

“Once you have somebody who starts producing the virus, what seemed like harmless protocol code violations become serious issues.”

– – Quotes via Ronald Blum of The AP Link – –

