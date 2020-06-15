41.2 F
Monday, June 15, 2020
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred makes unpropitious statement regarding 2020 season

By Arnold Powell

For those of you looking forward to watching baseball at some point in 2020, you had better be sitting down.

According to Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, he is “not confident” there will be a 2020 baseball season.

Quotes via ESPN:

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred said when asked if he was confident there would be a season.

“It’s just a disaster for our game, absolutely no question about it. It shouldn’t be happening, and it’s important that we find a way to get past it and get the game back on the field for the benefit of our fans,” he said.

“The owners are a hundred percent committed to getting baseball back on the field,” Manfred said. “Unfortunately, I can’t tell you that I’m a hundred percent certain that’s gonna happen.”

Nation, in your opinion, who’s fault is it that the 2020 MLB season maybe in jeopardy?

