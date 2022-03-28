MLB Hall of Famer is boycotting Cleveland Browns because they traded for Deshaun Watson

According to the wife of one MLB Hall of Famer, they are canceling their season tickets and boycotting the Cleveland Browns following their trade for Deshaun Watson.

Andrea Thome, who is the wife of former Cleveland Indians Hall of Famer Jim Thome, announced on her Twitter page that her family is canceling their season tickets and boycotting the Browns because they are not in support of the trade for Deshaun Watson.

They may not give us a refund. But I sent the letter today. If @Browns won’t refund—-I will auction off every single game and publicly donate every cent to different women’s crisis charities in N.E. Ohio, raising awareness week by week during the season. — Andrea Thome (@AndreaThome) March 26, 2022

From TMZ:

Thome made the announcement on her Twitter page following Watson’s introduction ceremony last week … saying the sexual misconduct allegations against the new Cleveland quarterback were too much for her and her former MLB star hubby to ignore.

“Very sad after 40 years as a fan, but this is my line in the sand,” Andrea said. “I believe women. Especially when there are 22 of them. That press conference did nothing to change my mind.”

She added that if the org. doesn’t pay them back, she will sell off the seats in 2022 for charity.

“I will auction off every single game and publicly donate every cent to different women’s crisis charities in N.E. Ohio,” Andrea said, “raising awareness week by week during the season.”