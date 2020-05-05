41.2 F
MLB manager 'Heard Chatter' of July 1st Opening Day

On Monday, we passed along a rumor from former Major League Baseball player Trevor Plouffe in which he said contacts of his have told him the 2020 MLB season will begin on July 1.

A day later, Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show and talked about what Plouffe said.

From 97.1 The Ticket:

“I’ve heard some chatter about that as well,” Girardi said when asked about what Plouffe reported on Monday. 

“I still think it really comes down to, Angelo, we’re at the mercy of our federal and state government. I mean that’s what we’re at the mercy of. We have to make sure states are open and we have to make sure that there are plenty of tests and we’re not endangering anyone, and once we figure those things out I think we’ll be back. But, God, that would be great if we could be back by then, wouldn’t it?”

To be honest, I believe it is way too early to be saying with any certainty that Opening Day will be on July 1st but we can dream!

By Arnold Powell

