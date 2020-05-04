RUMOR: Ex-MLB player Trevor Plouffe tweets baseball season could begin in home stadiums

We’ve all been awaiting for the return of sports while the world attempts to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus that’s caused so much disruption to not only the sports world, but to our daily lives as a whole.

And while ideas have been thrown around regarding potentially playing in neutral sites sans fan attendance out of safety, nothing concrete has been announced in terms of future plans.

However, according to one former MLB player, we could be seeing baseball again in short order. Taylor Plouffe, who played in the majors from 2010 to 2018, tweeted out earlier today that the League could be resuming play soon:

Plouffe played the bulk of his career with the Minnesota Twins, and also suited up for the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, and Philadelphia Phillies. He now hosts the “Talkin’ Baseball” podcast with sports media personality Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien.

Obviously, nothing is confirmed yet. But if Plouffe’s claim has any merit, we’re definitely going to start getting excited!