Model Christen Harper divulges how she first started dating Jared Goff

Christen Harper, a well-known model, and Jared Goff, the quarterback for the Detroit Lions, initially connected through the online dating app Raya. While Harper initially believed that Goff made the first move, a closer look at their past messages revealed that she actually reached out first. Harper shared this revelation during an interview with Fox News.

Harper's advice to women is to take the initiative because you never know what opportunities may arise. She believes in shooting your shot, as you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take. Although Harper had limited knowledge of football initially, she has made an effort to understand the game and manage the time apart from Goff due to his demanding schedule.

“… I swore that he messaged me first,” Harper said in an interview with Fox News Digital. “But when we went and looked back, I actually sent the first message.”

“So all you ladies out there, you better send the first message because you never know,” she chuckled. “You gotta shoot your shot. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

“It’s so funny thinking that we met on a dating app, but I feel like these days it’s so common,” said the pinup. “And it’s really like how you meet people. Who knows if I would’ve ever met him? So I’m so happy that I went on that dating app five years ago… It’s so fun to see how we’ve grown. It’s been such a fun ride – and it all started online.”

Harper admits that she really did know much about football before she started dating Goff.

“We first started dating right before the football season started in I think 2018,” she explained. “So it was crazy to be thrown into that. And I didn’t know much about football. My brother played hockey growing up. I knew about the Super Bowl, but I wasn’t watching football on TV all the time. So now I feel like I know way too much.”

Despite both of their busy schedules, Harper and Goff have found a way to make it work.

“It was an interesting dynamic just to see how much work they put in and see how busy they really are,” she said. “I mean, these guys are working so much and to see the other side of it is amazing. It took some balancing from both of our schedules to make it work. And I think in the beginning it was good because we were both busy. And now we really have to figure out ways to give and take. And usually, the off-season is more the time when I get to [focus on my projects]. And during the season he’s focused on his stuff, so it actually works out pretty well. But we find a way to make it work.”

Goff has been Harper's biggest cheerleader

Harper said that she cheers for Goff and in return, he is her biggest cheerleader.

“He’s been just the best cheerleader along the way,” she said. “It’s so fun because I get to cheer him on for his football season. But he is the number one supporter, the number one person that’s just in my court. When I went to go initially apply for Swim Search, he was one of the people [who] was like, ‘Do it. Who cares if you don’t get it? Put yourself out there. You gotta do it.’ And I’m so happy that he pushed me to do it. It’s just been such a fun process. And it’s fun to have something so exciting that involves the world of sports as well. He gets to celebrate and be a part of it too.”