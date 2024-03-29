Moritz Seider admits ‘easy mistakes’ cost Detroit Red Wings in latest loss

Defenseman Moritz Seider admits that the Detroit Red Wings were guilty of too many “easy mistakes” in their latest frustrating setback.

In a night filled with frustration for the Detroit Red Wings, they failed to make any headway in the Stanley Cup Playoffs race. Their lackluster start to last night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes reflected a team not showing the urgency needed to secure crucial points in the standings, eventually losing 4-0 for their second shutout loss in three games. And according to defenseman Moritz Seider, it was too many “easy mistakes” that his team was guilty of.

The Red Wings failed to gain ground in the Stanley Cup Playoffs chase

The Red Wings found themselves on the defensive early, as they were outshot by the Hurricanes 11-0 in the first period before finally forcing Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen to face his first test of the evening.

Adding to their challenges, the pre-game announcement revealed that Patrick Kane was a last-minute scratch due to contracting the illness spreading within Detroit’s dressing room. Both Kane and Austin Czarnik were unavailable, leading to their replacement in the lineup by Daniel Sprong and Justin Holl. Detroit opted for a combination of 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the game.

After a clear advantage in play in the 1st period, Carolina took control in the middle frame thanks to goals just 57 seconds apart from Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis. Martin Necas and Brady Skjei would soon score goals of their own, helping Carolina eventually cruise to a 4-0 victory in which Detroit offered minimal pushback.

Moritz Seider admits that “easy mistakes” cost them

Seider wasn’t at his best last night, just like the rest of his teammates, as a whole allowing the Hurricanes too many prime scoring opportunities that they took advantage of.

“Those two quick goals,” Seider said. “Those are easy mistakes to eliminate and you kind of lose the momentum to the game. We just have to find a way to get a gritty goal.”

“They’re a team that shoots a lot and they live off their shots,” Seider continued. “They are trying to create chaos in front of the net but we survived that pretty good and still had looks. We just didn’t find a way to get one (into) the net and suddenly it’s 4-0.

“It’s hard to not be frustrated with that.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings failed to gain any ground in the Stanley Cup Playoffs chase with a disappointing 4-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Not only did the Red Wings not start the game with any urgency once again, but were guilty of several costly defensive lapses that opened the door for Carolina to score Moritz Seider admits that it was too many “easy mistakes” that led to their setback

Bottom Line: Detroit’s playoff chances took another hit

The troubling trend of the Red Wings once again starting a critical game with a striking lack of urgency continued in last night’s game, adding to the frustrating slide that they’ve endured in the last month.

Things don’t get any easier for the Red Wings, as they face the powerful Florida Panthers tomorrow afternoon in Sunrise, FL. The matinee affair is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Plus and radio coverage on News Radio 950 WWJ AM.