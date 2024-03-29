Struggling Detroit Red Wings Were Dealt Last-Minute Blow Before Loss to Hurricanes

Insult to injury: Discover how the struggling Detroit Red Wings were dealt a last-minute blow before their game against the Hurricanes and were put behind the 8-ball.

The Detroit Red Wings faced a frustrating 4-0 defeat last night against the contending Carolina Hurricanes. Adding to their challenges, they were shorthanded and received the news just before the opening faceoff. Both Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were announced as last-minute scratches due to feeling under the weather. Kane’s absence was particularly impactful, as Detroit missed an opportunity to gain ground in the playoff race and was shut out for the 2nd time in their last three outings.

Both Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were announced as late scratches

During last night’s pre-game warmup at PNC Arena prior to the Red Wings facing the Hurricanes, both Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were notably missing from the ice. It was eventually announced that both players were unavailable due to having contracted the illness that had been making its way through the Red Wings dressing room.

Red Wings announce Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik out tonight vs CAR due to illness — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 28, 2024

“We knew we’d be up against it, only from where the lineup was but to have it happen right before the game,” coach Derek Lalonde said afterward of the absences. “It’s a bit of stinger. That’s a tough team to play 11 forwards with because of the pace they play at. We probably could have done more to give ourselves a chance but you look back at this game and there was opportunity in this game.”

Struggling Detroit Red Wings lose yet another game

A strong effort was imperative from the Red Wings last night against the formidable Hurricanes, especially if they harbored hopes of advancing in the postseason race. Unfortunately, Detroit continued their troubling trend of starting the game flat, failing to register a single shot on net over halfway through the opening frame.

Although goaltender James Reimer showed strength in the 1st period, he eventually allowed four goals in the 2nd period, two of which were shots he should have saved routinely.

The loss offered no assistance to the Red Wings in their playoff pursuit, despite the opportunity to gain ground provided by regulation losses from the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.

Despite the setback, defenseman Ben Chiarot said they have no choice but to continue “plugging away”.

“We still have nine games left here to go, every night is important, every game we treat it as a playoff game,” Chiarot said. “It’s not always going to go your way. You’re going to go down in a series, in games. We’re plugging away here, that’s what we’re doing here.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The struggling Detroit Red Wings dropped yet another game, falling against the Carolina Hurricanes by a 4-0 final Both Patrick Kane and Austin Czarnik were announced as last-minute scratches due to an illness The absence of Kane did no favors for Detroit, who failed to register a single shot on goal over halfway through the game’s opening frame en route to their 2nd shutout loss in three games

Bottom Line: The season is slipping away

The struggling Detroit Red Wings failed to help their cause by once again starting a game with a lack of urgency and flatness. They appeared more like a team waiting for the regular season to conclude rather than one fighting for playoff contention.

What’s even more frustrating is that they had a prime chance to tie the Capitals in the standings thanks to their regulation loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs, but failed to take advantage of the chance. Right now, they remain a pair of points behind them in the standings for the final Wild Card spot.