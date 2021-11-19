Moritz Seider limps off the ice, assisted to the locker room [Video]

This is the last thing the Detroit Red Wings need right now.

Rookie defenseman Moritz Seider was seen limping off the ice after blocking a shot in the 3rd period of tonight’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with his team already trailing by a 5-1 margin. He needed assistance from team trainers to make it down the tunnel towards the locker room:

Red Wings rookie Moritz Seider in visible pain as he went down tunnel, couldn't put weight on leg. He's been Wings' best defenseman. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) November 19, 2021

Moritz Seider takes a puck to the knee and looked to be in serious pain. Barely made it off the ice on his own. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/gwdVnXPilq — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) November 19, 2021