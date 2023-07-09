MRI reveals Detroit Tigers P Tyler Alexander suffered a partial lat tear

The Detroit Tigers lost yet another pitcher, as Tyler Alexander was placed on the 60-Day Injured List, signaling the end of his season. But the silver lining in that is that he isn't expected to need corrective surgery.

Tyler Alexander had amassed respectable numbers in 2023

Alexander has amassed a 2-1 record so far in 2023 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 44 total innings pitched. He's under team control through 2025, though he is eligible to file for salary arbitration both this offseason and the next.

The good news is that he's not expected to need surgery

Alexander departed last Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies, and soon underwent testing. But thanks to fluid and inflammation in the injured area, the team didn't get a perfectly clear idea of what they were dealing with.

However, a subsequent MRI revealed that Alexander had suffered a partial tear in his lat. According to Chicago-based specialist Dr. Anthony Romeo, the injury can be remedied through rehabilitation and won't require surgery.

Tyler Alexander said he will not need surgery. MRI revealed a partial tear in his lat, which Chicago-based specialist Dr. Anthony Romeo said can heal thru rehab. He won’t pitch again this season but should be ready for start of Spring Training. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 9, 2023

Key Points

Alexander left last week's game against Colorado

His season was declared over after landing on the 60-Day IL

An MRI revealed he'd suffered a partially torn lat

He won't be needing surgery and is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2024

Bottom Line

It's a broken record at this point for the Tigers, who have had several members of their pitching staff missing at various points this season.

We wish Alexander the best of luck in his rehabilitation and hope that he can come back stronger than ever in 2024 for Detroit.