Tigers News Reports

Detroit Tigers announce Jake Marisnick has been DFA’d

By Paul Tyler
The Detroit Tigers have made the call to designate outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment following today's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, a 4-3 loss in extra-innings.

Jake Marisnick Detroit Tigers

Marisnick is in his first year with the Tigers

Having formerly played with Detroit's American League Central division rival Chicago White Sox, Marisnick was traded to Detroit in May in exchange for cash considerations. He was then elevated to the main roster following the injury to Riley Greene, a stress fracture in his fibula.

In 71 at-bats, Marisnick has hit two home runs with 10 RBI and a .225 batting average.

Key Points

  • Jake Marisnick has been designated for assignment
  • He was acquired by the Tigers from the Chicago White Sox in May
  • He was inserted into the lineup following the injury to Riley Greene

Bottom Line

While Marisnick is a journeyman in Major League Baseball, it's never an easy thing getting the call that you've been demoted.

We sish Marisnick the best of luck moving forward.

