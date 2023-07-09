Detroit Tigers announce Jake Marisnick has been DFA’d

The Detroit Tigers have made the call to designate outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment following today's game against the Toronto Blue Jays, a 4-3 loss in extra-innings.

Marisnick is in his first year with the Tigers

Having formerly played with Detroit's American League Central division rival Chicago White Sox, Marisnick was traded to Detroit in May in exchange for cash considerations. He was then elevated to the main roster following the injury to Riley Greene, a stress fracture in his fibula.

In 71 at-bats, Marisnick has hit two home runs with 10 RBI and a .225 batting average.

While Marisnick is a journeyman in Major League Baseball, it's never an easy thing getting the call that you've been demoted.

We sish Marisnick the best of luck moving forward.