According to a report from Adam Vingan of The Athletic, the Nashville Predators are holding a “major press conference” at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday.

Vingan adds that his understanding is that it involves goalie Pekka Rinne, who is expected to retire from the NHL. Rinne, who is 38, has played in the NHL for 15 seasons.

