Ndamukong Suh to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in

The Detroit Lions recently signed Tyson Alualu, the 10th overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft, to their practice squad, sparking discussions among fans about the possibility of signing former Lions All-Pro Ndamukong Suh. However, Head Coach Dan Campbell, during Wednesday's press conference, clarified the team's stance.

What Did Dan Campbell Say About Ndamukong Suh

While acknowledging that General Manager Brad Holmes has considered various options, including Suh, Campbell confirmed that they have made a decision they believe is best for the team.

“Yeah, listen, (GM) Brad (Holmes) has looked at all of it,” Campbell said. “We haven’t overlooked anybody. We’ve got it all up there. We’ve looked at everybody. At this moment, we’ve made the decision we’ve felt like was best for us.”

Suh, who played for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and has a history with Campbell from their time in Miami, remains a free agent. Despite the Lions' recent loss of top defensive tackle Alim McNeill, they have not found a suitable role for Suh in their current lineup.

The Bottom Line – Strategic Decisions Shape the Pride

The Detroit Lions' choice to sign Tyson Alualu over Ndamukong Suh highlights their strategic thinking and commitment to a long-term vision for the team. By carefully evaluating their options and choosing players who align with their current and future goals, the Lions are crafting a team that they believe will lead them to success, demonstrating a clear focus on team synergy and strategic fit over individual star power.