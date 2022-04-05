New Detroit Tigers OF Austin Meadows jokes he’ll need new wardrobe

The Detroit Tigers have a new face in the clubhouse in the form of outfielder Austin Meadows, having acquired him from the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal that saw Isaac Paredes and a draft pick head back to the Rays.

And needless to say, coming from sunny and warm Florida to Motown will certainly be an adjustment for someone accustomed to higher temperatures.

“It’s pretty surreal and crazy how things happen,” Meadows said. “I’ve got to find some cold-weather gear.”

And according to Meadows, his younger brother Parker didn’t initially believe that his older brother would be joining him wearing the Old English D.

“He thought it was a joke. He really did,” Austin said. “He was shocked. But he was telling me there’s a really good group of guys here and I’m going to fit right in and feel comfortable. It’s crazy how things come full circle.”

“The Meadows brothers playing for the Tigers,” he said. “How cool would that be?”

Of course, suddenly being traded to a new team and city right before the start of the regular season can be a jolt, but Meadows understands that it’s part of being a professional athlete.

“We understand that it’s part of the business,” Meadows continued when talking about the sudden change of scenery. “We can’t really control it. There have already been a couple of wives on the team here that have texted Alexis to welcome her and make her feel at home. So that’s always a good sign. And I know she’s looking forward to it just like me.”

Last season with Tampa, Meadows posted a batting average of .234 while hitting 27 home runs with 106 RBI.

