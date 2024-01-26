New England Patriots reportedly trying to poach Detroit Lions assistant Tanner Engstrand

The Detroit Lions‘ coaching staff, particularly pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand, is drawing significant attention in the NFL. According to Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots are eyeing Engstrand for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

The #Patriots plan to interview #Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand for their OC position, source said. Engstrand’s name has become a popular one around the NFL thanks to Detroit’s offensive success. Engstrand also worked with Jim Harbaugh earlier in his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2024

This interest is a direct result of Detroit's offensive success, which has not gone unnoticed in the league. Engstrand, who has previously worked with Jim Harbaugh, is regarded as a valuable asset, and his potential departure could be a considerable loss for the Lions. His growing reputation in the NFL underscores his impact in Detroit and the importance of his role in the team's offensive strategy.

I have written about Engstrand being my personal favorite to replace Lions OC Ben Johnson if he lands a head coaching gig, so this would be a huge bummer.

The Bottom Line – The Ripple Effect of a Coaching Change

The New England Patriots' attempt to poach Tanner Engstrand from the Detroit Lions could have a ripple effect on both teams. For the Lions, losing a key figure in their coaching staff could mean a reevaluation of their offensive strategy. For the Patriots, acquiring a coach of Engstrand's caliber could inject new vitality into their offense. This scenario underscores the dynamic nature of NFL coaching staffs, where each movement can significantly alter a team's competitive edge and strategic approach.