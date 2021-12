According to reports, the New Orleans Saints reached out to retired QB Drew Brees to play for them in Week 16.

Per Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune, the Saints front office contacted both Brees and Philip Rivers about signing an emergency contract for their Week 16 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

The New Orleans Saints reach out to Drew Brees last week to lure him from retirement per NBC Sports. #NFL #NFLRumors pic.twitter.com/2V8tWMgg2R — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) December 25, 2021