New Orleans Saints sign Taysom Hill to ‘unique’ contract extension

According to reports, the New Orleans Saints have signed Taysom Hill to a unique contract extension.

Pat McAfee of The Pat McAfee Show is reporting that Hill has signed a 4-year contract extension that could be worth anywhere between $40 and $95 million, depending on the position he plays. If he ends up playing QB1, he will make more and if he is a utility type guy, he will make less.

The deal includes $22.5 in guaranteed money.

